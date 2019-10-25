Bibb County family wants justice for 2014 murder

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family is still looking for justice five years after their loved one was murdered at her home.

Sandra Lockett Huckleberry, 56, was brutally stabbed to death and her cold case murder was never solved.

Louise Lockett Mixon is still heartbroken about her sister’s murder but wants everyone to know she and her family are not forgetting what happened.

“We are not going to give up, we are going to fight this and fight this until we get justice,” Mixon said. “I want to see justice done. That’s what I want: to see justice done.”

On October 26, 2014, Huckleberry was found stabbed to death at her home. Every year on the anniversary of her death, her family gathers to hold a candlelight vigil to honor her memory.

Ella Chism, Huckleberry’s sister, is hoping police catch the killer.

“Why would you go in her home and take her life like that then leave her like that,” Chism said. “I’m empty inside, a part of us has been taken and we don’t know why. Or what in the world she could have did to make this happen. We want answers and justice”.

In 2014, the Governor’s office offered a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

LATEST POSTS