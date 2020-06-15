Beyoncé calls for justice for Breonna Taylor in letter to Kentucky AG

(WIAT) — Music superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is calling for change following the killing of Breonna Taylor.

In a letter to the Kentucky Attorney General, Beyoncé said the officers involved should face prosecution. Louisville police fatally shot 26-year-old Taylor during a no-knock warrant raid on the wrong apartment.

The singer said she wants an investigation into the police department’s handling of the incident. She said these actions would “demonstrate the value of a black woman’s life.”

