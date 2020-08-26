Bessemer residents call on city to take care of overgrown lawns

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The people of Bessemer want their neighborhoods taken care of now.

“It’s dangerous, all this grass growing around here,” longtime Pipe Shop community member and resident Olivia Bizzell said.

A front porch of a Bessemer residence.

Bizzell said she and her neighbors have been calling out to city leadership without any response.

“I called up the city council and all that,” Bizzell said. “I checked with the spokesman who said they were coming out here to cut it. But then they said they have so many to cut.”

Bizzell with family and neighbor Richard Dial discussing the weed situation.

Fellow Pipe Shop neighbor Richard Dial said not only do the weeds look bad, but they threaten the neighborhood’s safety.

A photo from outside the home next to Bizzell.

“I really worry for Miss Bizzell staying indoors because they killed a snake over here about 6 feet long last year,” Dial said.

A notice from the City of Bessemer notifying the owner to take care of their property. It’s been left without action since June 2020.

Their councilman in District 6 is Jesse Matthews and he says he and his constituents have made their concerns heard – now it’s time for the city to step up.

“The property owner has some responsibility too, but when we can’t get them, the city has to take action,” Matthews said. “Now it’s beyond the deadline and the city needs to take action.”

Spokesman for Bessemer and the mayor, Toraine Norris, said Bessemer city council voted to remove the weeds from specific properties last week, leaving the bill with the property owners.

A photo of the weeds next to Bizzell from another angle.

Norris said the work has been contracted out and the properties should be worked on in the near future.

Weeds growing over halfway up a Bessemer stop sign.

In the meantime, Bizzell said she will believe the city is on it when she sees people out there working on it.

“They check on him and all that but so far they’ve promised but they’ve got so many jobs to do and they’ll come out here and cut it but they ain’t cut it yet.”

