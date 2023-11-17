BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 78-year-old Bessemer woman.

According to police, Sharon Bertha Lemley was last seen around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Maxwell Circle in Bessemer. Police said Lemley may have a condition that impacts her judgement.

Lemley is described as 5’4″ and 160 pounds with green eyes and could be traveling in a green 2017 Kia Sorento with an Alabama tag reading 1A0YBC2.

Anyone with information regarding Lemley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bessemer Police immediately.