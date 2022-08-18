BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Area law enforcement agencies are getting ready to take on football season.

High school football is a highlight for many communities. However, in light of recent gun violence in the area and across the country, safety is in the back of everyone’s mind.

This is especially true for local law enforcement agencies. Bessemer Police help patrol high school games for Bessemer City High School. The police department said you can expect to see anywhere from five to 20 officers at games this year.

CBS 42’s Carly Laing spoke with Lt. Christian Clemons. He said when it comes to safety, it’s a group effort.

“The big thing is communicating with the teachers, the coaches, the school board, making sure we have an open line of communication. Our relationship doesn’t start with just football season. We have an around-the-clock all-year-long relationship with the school board,” Lt. Clemons said.

Lt. Clemons said they implemented metal detectors in recent years and they plan on using those again this year. Lt. Clemons is encouraging everyone to follow the rules when attending football games.

Bessemer High School football kicks off Thursday night against Woodlawn. Their first home game is set for next Friday, Aug. 26 against Tuscaloosa County High.

