Bessemer opens first community storm shelters

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Bessemer opened the first community storm shelter and emergency operations center storm shelter Wednesday.

The shelters are located at the Emergency Operations Center on Ninth Avenue SW. FEMA provided a grant to help pay for 75% of the Community Safety Room cost.

This comes after Mayor Kenneth Gulley said the April 2014 tornado implored him to discuss possible shelter construction with city leaders.

Hooray! We cut the ribbon this morning on the city of Bessemer's first Community Storm Shelter and Emergency Operations… Posted by City of Bessemer, Alabama – The Marvel City on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

The Bessemer City Council and Mayor Gulley will say they will try to find additional resources and grants to construct other shelters in the city.

