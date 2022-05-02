BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities confirmed Monday that a 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a 9-month-old baby that was left in his care while the mother was at work.

According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, Killian Robinson was arrested on April 27 after an unresponsive child was brought to police headquarters around 9:13 a.m.

The 9-month-old baby had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma resulting in death.

A 3-year-old and a 7-year-old were also left in Robinson’s care. He was transported to the county jail on April 29, police said.