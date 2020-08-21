Bessemer City Schools first-year teachers recognized by the Alabaster, Pelham chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — As a first-year teacher, Carmanita Monroe says starting the school year at Bessemer High School during these unprecedented times is something she’d never anticipate. Despite, the school year beginning entirely virtual for her and her students she is having to adjust as well.

“We have professional development that’s virtual we also have training for all of our technologies that we will be using virtually,” Monroe said.

The Bessemer City School District will begin school on Sept. 3 and preparations have already begun for her to ensure her students start the year off successfully.

“To not be able to see the students on the first day you know that’s a day you look forward to. Most likely we will be using google slides to create a virtual classroom for them to be able to get some type of the experience even though it is virtual,” Monroe said.

For Carmanita and all other first-year teachers at Bessemer they are also benefitting from a $100 donation from the Alabaster and Pelham Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi to purchase school supplies.

“It’s always difficult just because you have your own children you have to get them in school and that kind of thing, but just as teachers you know you are in the business of helping,” Bessemer High School teacher C’Kiimba Hobs said.

“You come and you don’t know the condition of what your classroom is going to be like or what supplies or resources you are going to have. So just to know off the bat that we are starting out with a gift card to get us whatever we may be lacking is really comforting,” BHS teacher Elisha Wilhilt said.

