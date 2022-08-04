TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash in Northport claimed the life of a Berry woman Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 1:08 p.m., Tiffiney Barger, 41, was fatally injured when the Toyota Camry she was driving collided head-on with a Hyundai Elantra driven by Zoe Moore, 24, of Northport. Barger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore and two passengers in Barger’s Camry were also injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on U.S. 43 near the 212-mile marker, approximately 11 miles north of Northport.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate this accident.