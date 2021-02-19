Benefit concert at Fultondale pizzeria will give proceeds to tornado victims

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The community effort to raise money and repair Fultondale continues.

Local pizzeria, Mad Pies on Highway 31, has organized a benefit concert using their stage and event space as the venue. The showcase will be on Saturday starting at 2 p.m.

The stage is set up at Mad Pies

“We were raised here in Fultondale, me and my wife both. It was the only way we knew how to give back,” Mad Pies co-owner Nick Bryan said. “To open our business and do the way we do things – and have a show and give the proceeds back to the citizens of Fultondale that have damage.

The showcase will go until midnight and will be featuring local artists and groups like Matt Bennett, Len Park, Driver, Ben Mosely and more. For local artists, this is an opportunity to get back on stage and help their neighbors.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the residents of Fultondale, according to Mad Pies Co-owner Nick Bryan.

“Us musicians are usually pretty limited on how we can give back, but we can give music,” Bennett said. “To be able to give something back is always great.”

Entry into the restaurant will cost $20 with all proceeds will go directly to those who lost their homes and were affected by last month’s tornado.

Mad Pies set up a second bar for the concert on Saturday.

If you can’t attend, you can donate to the restaurant’s Venmo account, @madpies, with #FultondaleStrong in the description. All money send through Venmo will also go directly to affected residents in Fultondale.