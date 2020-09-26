Beloved Odenville special education teacher dies after month-long COVID-19 battle

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved faculty member at a St. Clair County middle school passed away Thursday night following a month-long battle with the coronavirus.

Leo Davidovich with his wife, Cindy, and their daughter, Kylie (Odenville Middle School)

According to Leo Davidovich’s wife Cindy in Facebook post, the Odenville Middle School special education teacher had been hospitalized since Aug. 24 with COVID-19 and a bacterial infection. He was 47 years old when died.

“He fought a long hard battle that his body could not handle,” she posted. “He is at peace now. Kylie [the couple’s daughter] and I are handling it the best way we can. For those who have reached out to us during this time we will be forever grateful.”

Odenville Middle School posted a tribute to Davidovich on their Facebook page:

Odenville special education teacher Leo Davidovich with his students (Odenville Middle School)

“It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the loss of an admired and esteemed colleague and friend of the Odenville Middle School family. Mr. Leo Davidovich was a special education teacher who reached his students with his engaging lessons, training, and development of functional life skills. He diligently worked to make his lessons applicable to his students, and he strongly believed students should be able to use the skills from his classroom later in life. Mr. Davidovich was beloved by all his students at OMS because his students knew how much he cared for them and loved them. Each day he was a prompt and punctual member of the faculty who was open to new ideas to better himself as a teacher. He motivated his students to want to come to school and learn, and he was a stable person in their lives. In the short time Mr. Davidovich was a faculty member at OMS, he enhanced the school atmosphere by bolstering the staff morale with his infectious wit. The Odenville community has truly lost a selfless teacher and human being that will be forever missed.”

According to his bio on the Odenville Middle School website, Davidovich held degrees from Lycoming College and Jacksonville State University. He also coached travel and school softball and basketball.

A memorial service for Leo Davidovich will take place Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. at the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home in Pell City. A second memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Odenville Middle School Special Needs Program, AutismSpeaks.org, or the Coach Leo Memorial Softball Scholarship Fund. Donations may be made at any local Metro Bank.

LATEST STORIES