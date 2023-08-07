MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Longtime Mobile DJ and 92 Zew Founder, Catt Sirten, has passed away at 68-years-old, according to the station’s Director of Operations, Tim Camp.

In a statement, Camp told WKRG:

“With a heavy heart, shock, disbelief and no joy, I must convey to you the loss of the founder of 92 Zew, Catt Sirten.

Catt left us sometime during the morning of Sunday August 6, while in the midst of producing his beloved Sunday Jazz Brunch program.

At this time, cause of death is unknown but he was found peacefully asleep listening to the music that he so loved.

He left this life doing what he loved in life.

All of us at 92 Zew would like to extend our sincere condolences to his surviving family and all the friends that have surrounded him for so many years.

In the time ahead, we will be planning appropriate events and ceremonies to commemorate his life.”