Bedsole, Patton face off in Alabama House District 49 race

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Voters in three counties are heading to the polls today to decide who will fill the Alabama House of Representatives seat vacated by April Weaver, who left to take a role in the Trump administration.

Republican Russell Bedsole and Democrat Cheryl Patton are facing off in the special election for Alabama House District 49, which includes parts of Bibb, Chilton and Shelby counties.

Bedsole defeated Mimi Penhale in the Special Republican Primary Runoff. He’s a captain with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and an Alabaster city councilor. He believes public safety is one of the most important issues among voters in the district, and he says his experience makes him the right fit.

“As a career law enforcement professional, I think I have a lot to bring to the table in how we can continue to keep our community safe,” Bedsole said. “But with the added experience of being on the city council, I think I take that to another level.”

Patton, a Montevallo resident since 1996, works in real estate and also has experience in social work. She’s worked with the homeless and overseen programs helping people with mental illnesses. She wasn’t available for an interview, but she’s spoken out in opposition to Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to build a mega-prison in the Brierfield area. She posted on Facebook that she’ll work to find “better alternatives for all parties involved.”

