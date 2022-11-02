BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local family is pleading for the public’s help to find the person who killed their son.

23-year-old Reed Rigsby was found shot to death inside a home in the 4500 block of 6th Avenue South in Birmingham on July 22. Since then, his family from Heflin has not stopped hoping that someone will come forward to bring them any information that could solve his case before it goes cold.

In tandem with Crime Stoppers of Alabama, they’re offering a $20,000 reward for tips.

“Anything helps, any bit of information helps … It won’t bring back Reed, but maybe it would stop some of this [violence],” said Laurie Rigsby, Reed’s mother.

Laurie said her son loved fishing and making new friends, and even at his young age, he’d traveled all over the world, including on a safari in Kenya.

“He was beautiful and sweet. When he smiled, his eyes lit up at you too. You were always gonna get a hug from him. Even if you didn’t like him, you were gonna get a hug from him. That’s just who he was,” Laurie said, holding back emotion.

Laurie emphasized they have no idea who would want to kill Reed and why he was even in Birmingham at the time of his murder. At the time, Reed was living in Munford, about an hour away.

“It shouldn’t happen, it shouldn’t have happened,” Laurie said.

This time has been especially difficult for Reed’s younger brother Rhett, a senior at the University of Alabama.

“I’m trying to move on with my life, trying to graduate, start working — so to have that bit of closure would be kind of nice,” Rhett said.

But surprisingly, neither Rhett nor his family feels bitter about what happened.

“I don’t want to be angry,” Laurie said.

“If a person is arrested for this and found guilty and incarcerated, that’s still a loss of life for somebody and for somebody else’s family … but I do want justice for what has happened to [Reed],” Rhett said.

They need your help to find that justice and some answers — and to prevent whoever did this from doing the same to someone else.

The family is also looking for Reed’s distinct Egyptian cartouche necklace, which spells his father’s name “Randall” in hieroglyphs. It looks similar to the one pictured below.

Reed’s family said he would wear it all the time until it went missing after he died, and they hope that finding it might also lead them to his killer.

If you have seen Reed’s necklace or have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You can remain anonymous. Birmingham Police told CBS42 they had no developments on the case at this time.