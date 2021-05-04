Barons cancel season opener due to severe weather, will play doubleheader Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Barons had to cancel their highly anticipated season-opening game Tuesday due to severe weather that swept through central Alabama.

The team has not played in nearly 600 days due to last season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were scheduled to take on the Biloxi Shuckers at 7:05 p.m.

The Barons will now play the Shuckers in a doubleheader tomorrow with the first game starting at 4:45 p.m. The second game will start following the completion of the first.

Due to severe weather, the Birmingham Barons have cancelled tonight's ball game against the @BiloxiShuckers. The Barons will play a double header tomorrow night with game one starting at 4:45pm (gates opening at 4:30pm). pic.twitter.com/ByCjxQYlKY — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 4, 2021

