LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) – The Honda Indy Grand Prix kicks off this weekend. The Barber Motorsports Park has been preparing for this event for months and organizers say it’s something you really have to see for yourself.

They don’t call it the Augusta of racing for nothing and events managers said they prepare year-round for this event.

“Mr. Barber likes to say we’re a park that just happens to have a museum and a racetrack out back,” Michael Desocio said.

The Barber Motorsports Park is home to the Honda Indy Grand Prix. Museum Events Manager Michael Desocio said fans come for the excitement on the racetrack but the stay for the gorgeous facility.

“There’s over 70 different sculptures, artwork. The museum of course, it’s the largest motorcycle collection in the world,” Desocio said.

Beautiful flowers and fresh green spaces surround the track.

“There’s probably about 25 of us in the museum. We have a park manager as well, Mark Whit who has a team of probably 25 people who do landscaping to make this as beautiful as it every year,” Desocio said.

Desocio said that hard work is what set this race apart from the rest.

“Visit us, and if you haven’t, please do and you can see some of the differences.”

All the fun kicks off Saturday morning. Gates open at 7:30 a.m.