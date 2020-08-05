Bank of America online glitch causes $0 to display on accounts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Multiple people reported that when they woke up Wednesday morning, it showed $0 in their Bank of America accounts.
BOA confirmed the online glitch Wednesday.
“Some of our clients may currently see an inaccurate account balance in online or mobile banking. There is no impact to their accounts and their information remains secure. We are working to address it as quickly as possible,” Bank of America said in a statement Wednesday.
Many people went online to express their frustration with the glitch in their accounts, including some who said they could not transfer money from savings to checking accounts.
BOA suggested that impacted clients use other ways to view their balance.
