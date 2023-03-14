TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball program is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

Because of all the team’s success, lots of fans are purchasing Bama merchandise to support the team. Bama Stuff owner David Jones says he can’t keep enough stock on his shelves, but he admits its a good problem to have.

“We’ve had a hard time getting basketball merchandise and a hard time getting everything in the past two years. Since they’ve been doing well since November, sales have been very good first it was football and now this. Our business has been fantastic,” Jones said.

Crimson Tide basketball fan Zack Cowsar stopped by Bama Stuff Tuesday to buy some basketball shirts and baseball caps. He is hoping Bama will roll their way through the tournament and win the national championship.

“It is number one in the country for more than one reason with football team and the fact that we now have year around sports with football, basketball baseball softball it’s all great for the community and the shop owners like this and it puts Tuscaloosa on the map all year long,” said Cowsar.

Bama begins their march madness dance in the tournament Thursday, March 16th.