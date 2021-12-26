5 puppies abandoned at gas station Christmas night adopted by police officers, employee

“Big thanks to the QT employee, awesome officers and the cute pups!” - TPD

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police responded to the QuikTrip, 91st & Mingo, Christmas night to the report of abandoned property.

“Last night someone left 5 puppies in a zipped bag on the counter at QT. Mingo Valley Division – David Squad officers were made aware of the situation and responded to the scene,” according to a release of information by TPD.

“Overwhelmed with Christmas feelings, 4 of the officers immediately adopted 4 of the puppies and the 5th went home with the QT employee,” the release continued.

The Tulsa Police ask if you are looking for a pet, consider to ‘adopt don’t shop’. “There are lots of rescues and shelters that are over capacity for abandoned pets.”