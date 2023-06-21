BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When you think of summer snacks by the pool or at the park, watermelon is probably top of mind.

For local watermelon farmers, a lot of work goes into growing the quintessential summer treat, but this season has been anything but sweet.

“This year has been trying. Everybody always wants a south Alabama watermelon,” said Charles Ingram, owner of Ingram Farms based in Dothan.

Ingram said colder weather and excess rain delayed their harvest. On top of that, they lack enough workers for such a laborious crop.

Now, many farmers are stationed at the Alabama Farmers Market in Birmingham 24/7 to play catchup for the remainder of watermelon season, which ends around late July.

“We load up one day and then drive up during the night so we can be here first thing in the morning, and we’ll be here with this load of watermelons until they’re gone,” said Stacy McCardle, owner and operator of McCardle farms based in Cottonwood.

They hope your love of summer’s favorite fruit will help them save the season.

“Even if you don’t buy from me, support this market, support our fellow farmers next door,” McCardle said.