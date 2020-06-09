Back to the races for Jefferson County entertainment venues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time since March, it’s off to the races for Jefferson County entertainment venues.

The Jefferson County Health Officer’s order for entertainment venues to remain closed expired Saturday, June 6 at midnight.

As of June 6 at midnight, the Jefferson County Health Officer’s Order regarding entertainment venues is expired. Businesses will remain subject to guidelines issued by the Alabama Department of Health: https://t.co/BaTJrDf6iM pic.twitter.com/rBa2IYKZae — JCDH (@jcdhtweets) June 6, 2020

Now, venues like indoor race tracks, zoos, concert venues and others can open to the public with social distancing precautions in place. This means what you may know as your typical trip to an arcade, concert venue or an indoor racetrack may have more stringent safety procedures than before.

“They’re [cleaning] the steering wheels, the red buttons, the belt buckles,” The General Manager of the Birmingham Autobahn Indoor Raceways Shawn Thresher said.”Everything you touch is going to be sanitized every single race and they do it every single hour, whether or not there are races going on just to get everybody in that habit.”

Markings on the floor at Autobahn Indoor Speedway directing social distancing.

Simple processes have changed–the check-in routine has now gone touchless (not touching Autobahn’s equipment) and only requires guests to use their own phone.

Many entertainment businesses are following suit and taking various precautions.

