Back-to-School tax-free weekend begins Friday

Alabama will hold its 15th annual sales tax holiday, starting July 17, at 12:01 a.m. and ending July 19, at midnight.
The tax-free weekend is meant to give shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers and clothing free of state sales tax. Local sales tax may still apply.
Here is a list of items that qualify for the sale:
LATEST POSTS
- Alabama statewide mask ordinance an ‘overstep,’ lieutenant governor says
- Lawmakers stalled on coronavirus aid amid push for fall school
- Florida state rep. says Ivey is doing ‘a horrible job’ in Alabama over mask mandate
- Walmart asking customers to pay with cards amid ongoing national coin shortage
- Sidewalk Film Festival 2020 moved to Grand River Drive-In