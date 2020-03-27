‘Baby Shark’ returns with coronavirus hand washing jingle do-do-do-do-do

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Pink Fong via YouTube

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sorry parents, “Baby Shark” is making a comeback for a good cause.

Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark,” that jingle earworm that every toddler seems to know, is being reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19.

The company has debuted the “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” video and started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories