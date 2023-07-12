PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — 9-month-old Harlow Freeman is safe this morning after she was found in the back of an SUV in Walker County yesterday, but the investigation into how she disappeared continues.

The small community in Parrish all came together for a long and emotional day of searching Tuesday morning. The police department is where many gathered for hours without sleep in support of Harlow’s family.

Panic and urgency for answers was later followed by relief and inexplicable joy in the moments of finding Harlow alive.

In the hours she was missing community members pulled together, never giving up hope. Mayor Jared “Bubba” Cagle said they never stopped searching in those hours of uncertainty.

“Everybody came together,” Cagle said. “I don’t know if there was a single inch of asphalt in this town, in this jurisdiction that wasn’t touched.”

Cagle said there’s something special about a town, county and state uniting as one.

“I’m talking about the local grocery store- the parking lot was packed out,” said local business owner, Sherra Smoot. “My parking lot was packed out … Everybody was searching for the baby. We’re just glad she is back with her family and safe.”

Parrish Police Chief Danny Woodard said Harlow’s father initially reported the vehicle was stolen with his baby in the back seat. They also received multiple reports the vehicle was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

He said they have had persons of interest in for questioning but have not provided further details on that, also unable to confirm if the car was actually stolen or if baby Harlow was even kidnapped to begin with.

The car was found covered up by thick underbrush and out of site overnight. When the sun came up Tuesday morning, the car was discovered with baby Harlow alive, inside and still in her car seat.

This was an answer to prayers for the family, but the question still remains- How did the car end up where it was found?

“Anything is possible at this time,” Woodard said. “Every lead and everything is being evaluated at this time. It was not random that the vehicle was left. We have active investigations. So, there’s no danger to the community.”

Chief Woodard said the investigation into how all of this happened in the first place is ongoing and they will provide updates if and when necessary.

Woodard said Harlow was evaluated on scene and taken to Children’s of Alabama for further evaluation- that she is dehydrated but expected to fully recover.

Harlow’s aunt, Melinda Hutchison, and grandmother, Waynette Freeman, said they are overwhelmed with joy, happiness and gratitude.

“It’s just- it’s really emotional and you know we just have to give God all the glory,” said Hutchison. “He answered our prayers.”

Family members said it truly is a miracle Harlow is alive, and her grandmother said she is doing just fine.

“Without (God) keeping those legions of angels over her to protect her through this, I know that’s why we found her,” said Freeman.