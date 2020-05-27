Avondale Samaritan Place offering free produce every Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The non-profit Avondale Samaritan Place is offering free farm fresh produce to families who need it.

It’s a drive-thru distribution on 5th Avenue South in Birmingham. To observe COVID-19 social distancing protocols, drivers will have to stay in their vehicles. The drive is part of the USDA farmers to families food box program.

According to the Avondale Samaritan Place Facebook page, food will be distributed every Wednesday through July 22. Wednesday’s food giveaway starts at 10 a.m.

