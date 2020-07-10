Avondale launches “Eat in the Streets” program

AVONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday evening marked a special day for the Avondale neighborhood, which is now recognized as an entertainment district.

While celebrating this achievement several years in the works, dozens of people came out to support businesses seated outside that district in it’s newly launched “Eat in the Streets” program.

“I’ve been to every single one of these bars and restaurants and it’s been heartbreaking to see them close down and to see them lose business. This is you can come out here and you can sit have a beer hangout, so I think this is great,” attendee Nathan Tutor said.

Organizers say “Eat in the Streets” has been a dream of theirs and is needed, due to so many businesses struggling during the pandemic.

“To not have dining room has really affected our business and Eat in the Streets and the Entertainment District allowing us to serve the public out of doors in a larger capacity,” Allison Wise, with Saw’s Soul Kitchen said.

Taylor Lander with the Forestpark South Avondale Merchant’s Association is hoping that with today’s success, this will be the first of many more events to come.

“Kind of keep building off what we learned every day that we do it. We will be doing it next weekend too,” Lander said.

“Eat in the Streets” will continue on Friday starting at 5 p.m. and on Saturday as well.

LATEST POSTS