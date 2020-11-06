Aviation high school could be an option in Birmingham by 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham native is seeking approval from Birmingham City Schools to make the Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School a public school option by 2022.

Ruben Morris had dreamed of flying planes since he was just a young man growing up in Birmingham.

“I had a dream of being an F-16 fighter pilot and maybe even a commercial Delta pilot,” Morris said.

But his head was yanked out of the clouds when he couldn’t find opportunities to learn – with Alabama’s longest runway and the largest airport only miles away.

“By the time I got to high school, unfortunately, nobody could tell me what needed to happen,” Morris said. “They didn’t tell me what classes I needed to take and what I needed to do to become a pilot.”

Decades later, Morris formed a plan to give Birmingham high schoolers the opportunity, that he once dreamed about, to succeed.

“I saw the opportunity of trying to figure out how we can get more people of color and students here in Birmingham, in particular East Birmingham, involved in such lucrative industries.”

Morris is founding the Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School, a public charter school for 9th through 12th graders – where students would attend tuition-free. The campus would be at the Southern Museum of Flight.

“This school is an open enrollment free charter school,” Morris said. “We’re going to target our recruitment for Birmingham and East Birmingham. But it’s open to anyone who wants to enroll in the metro area.”

Morris continued.

“Even if you want to travel from as far as Mobile. If you’re here on time, every day, we’d love to have you.”

Morris said the school will have four concentrations/paths- Aerospace, Pilot and Drone Pilot Licensing, Aircraft Mechanics and Computer Sciences.

According to Morris, they’re already forming partnerships with Delta Airlines and Kaiser Aircrafts.

“Students will be able to graduate credentialed,” Morris said. “But also trained on the latest technology offered by Delta and Kaiser.”

So though Morris may not be ‘Pilot Morris,’ he sees an opportunity to educate and build the next generation of flight industry professionals.

Morris said he will be applying for approval from Birmingham City Schools sometime in November. He encourages anyone interested in the public school option should fill out and submit an intent to enroll form, found here, immediately.

