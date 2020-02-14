1  of  3
Authorities searching for missing Walker County man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person last seen in late 2018.

Ryan Young Connell, 43, was last seen in the Lupton Community back in November. Connell is believed to possibly be in danger, as he has “intellectual disabilities that require medical attention.”

If you have any information on Connell, please contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464.

