Authorities searching for missing Tallapoosa County girl

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WHTN) — The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing girl.
Vivian “Addis” Tilley, 17, was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Miranda Cove in Jackson Gap. She is 5′ 8″ tall, weighs 260 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.
