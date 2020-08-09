Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old last seen in Maylene area

(Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for Emily Luck.

The 15-year-old girl was reported missing Sunday, August 9, and was last seen in the Maylene area.

She is a white female with red hair and blue eyes, approximately 5-feet, 3-inches and 180 pounds. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Ken Prady at 205-670-6122 or kprady@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.

