CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is negotiating with a barricaded subject in the area of Park Drive S.

The area is located off of Yellowleaf Road. CCSO says the man is inside a home threatening to kill himself.

CCSO is advising everyone to avoid the area if possible. No one is in threat at this time.

We currently negotiating with a barricaded subject in the area of Park Drive S. This is located off of Yellowleaf road,… Posted by Chilton County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS