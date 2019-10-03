Authorities: Malnourished, dead dogs found in Alabama home

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FORNEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama have charged a woman with animal cruelty after they say deputies found nearly 50 animals, including some dead dogs, in “inhumane conditions” at her home.

News outlets report Cherokee County Chief Deputy Josh Summerford says Ruth Pauline Staggs was charged with 47 counts of cruelty to animals on Tuesday. He says Cherokee deputies found malnourished and dead dogs in Staggs’ home when they went to check on the welfare of her mother.

Animal Control Officer Dustin Dutton estimated 41 dogs, three cats, two turtles and one rabbit were among the animals rescued. He says investigators think Staggs operated an animal rescue at some point.

The surviving animals are under veterinary care and authorities are continuing to investigate.

