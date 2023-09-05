HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has identified a suspect in connection to a shooting on Bonnell Drive on August 29.

HPD says that two capital murder warrants have been obtained for Tye’ Deshun Stevens, 23, of Huntsville for a shooting after two people were killed on Bonnell Drive.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Bonnell Drive around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29 where D’Asia Monique Morris, 24, and Sequoiya Mone’e Lamar, 20 were both found fatally shot, according to HPD.

“Major Crimes Unit Investigators believe Stevens may be in the Anniston, Alabama, or Columbia, S.C. area. Stevens could be driving a silver vehicle with an unknown tag. At this time, no further vehicle information is available,” HPD said.

(Photo: Huntsville Police Department) (Photo: Huntsville Police Department) (Photo: Huntsville Police Department)

Authorities add that anyone who sees Stevens shouldn’t attempt to make contact, but anyone with information on his location is urged to contact Investigator Julian Johnson at 256-924-1778.