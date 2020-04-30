Auburn University to recognize spring 2020 graduates in August

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) – With Auburn University’s spring 2020 commencement ceremony being postponed until August, the university is planning different ways to recognize the 4,500-member class.

“We are proud of this graduating class and appreciate their resilience throughout the many uncertainties and challenges resulting from this global pandemic,” Provost Bill Hardgrave said in a written statement. “It is important that we recognize their scholarly achievements and do all we can to honor their hard work.”

The university released the following statement on how the Spring Class of 2020 would be recognized:

“Beginning this week, all Auburn spring graduates can contribute to a photo mosaic available on Auburn’s commencement website. Graduates can upload one personal image from their time at Auburn to the university’s photo mosaic platform that, when finished, will combine all submitted photos and take the shape of an interlocking AU. Students will be able to download the completed Spring 2020 mosaic image and share it on their own social media accounts beginning May 22.

“In addition, President Jay Gogue will send a commemorative gift box to all spring graduates that includes a mortarboard, tassel, two printed commencement programs, an official Alumni Association pin, an academic honor cord for those students who met the criteria, a copy of the Auburn Creed and a graduate gameday button. Graduates can expect to start receiving gift boxes via mail beginning next week.

Even though students won’t be on campus this weekend for commencement ceremonies as originally planned, they can still upload images of themselves in three iconic campus locations via virtual backgrounds. The virtual backgrounds can be accessed by visiting Auburn’s commencement website and clicking on the “Virtual Backgrounds” box.

“This semester, the university is transitioning from rental cap and gowns to keepsake regalia that will ship to students. The order deadline for August commencement is June 1. Regalia can be ordered by visiting https://www.aubookstore.com/t-graduation-caps-gowns.aspx.”

Last month, AU announced they would be hosting the spring and summer commencement ceremonies Aug. 8-9. Final August commencement event decisions are contingent on public health circumstances surrounding the global pandemic.

