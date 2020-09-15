Auburn University aiming to test 800-1,000 asymptomatic staff, students per week through new testing program

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — On Monday, Auburn University announced it had launched its sentinel testing program.

The target of the program is to test 2.5% of eligible students and employees who are asymptomatic every week, or around 800-1,000 people a week. University officials say doing so will help them monitor the COVID-19 infection rate on campus.

The test will be self administered for those who take part in the program.

