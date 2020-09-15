Auburn University aiming to test 800-1,000 asymptomatic staff, students per week through new testing program

News

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — On Monday, Auburn University announced it had launched its sentinel testing program.

The target of the program is to test 2.5% of eligible students and employees who are asymptomatic every week, or around 800-1,000 people a week. University officials say doing so will help them monitor the COVID-19 infection rate on campus.

The test will be self administered for those who take part in the program.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page