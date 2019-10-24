Auburn PD searching for missing 19-year-old

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Auburn Police Division is searching for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Aniah Haley Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 just before midnight.

Aniah is described as a female standing 5-foot-6, 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots with black stockings.

She drives a 2017 black Honda CR-V with Alabama tag “49BS356.

If you have any information on Aniah’s whereabouts, contact Auburn PD at (334) 501-3140. The anonymous tip line is (334) 246-1391 and the 24-hour non-emergency hotline is (334) 501-3100.

