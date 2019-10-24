Breaking News
2 charged in murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

Auburn PD searching for missing 19-year-old

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Auburn Police Division is searching for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Aniah Haley Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 just before midnight.

Aniah is described as a female standing 5-foot-6, 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots with black stockings.

She drives a 2017 black Honda CR-V with Alabama tag “49BS356.

If you have any information on Aniah’s whereabouts, contact Auburn PD at (334) 501-3140. The anonymous tip line is (334) 246-1391 and the 24-hour non-emergency hotline is (334) 501-3100.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Disney on Ice Dream Big Sweepstakes

Enter NOW for your chance to win tickets!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events