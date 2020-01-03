Attorneys: Alabama making little progress in prison staffing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Attorneys for state inmates say Alabama has made little progress in meeting a court order to dramatically increase the number of corrections officers working in state prisons.

Attorneys from the Southern Poverty Law Center wrote in a Friday court filing in an ongoing case over prison healthcare that the state has increased staff by only 25 officers over nearly two years.

A spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment, but the department has defended its progress in earlier court filings.