Attorney General: ‘Bring our babies home’; AG works to bring back more than 2,200 fetal remains found in garage

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – (WIAT & CBS) Indiana is working to bring the remains of more than 2,200 hundred fetuses back from Illinois.



Authorities say a deceased abortion doctor’s family made the horrific discovery in the garage of his home. More than 70 boxes of fetal remains were found stacked in Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s garage in Illinois.



Dr. Ulrich Klopfer died earlier this month in Illinois but he performed the abortions in Indiana between 2000 and 2002. His clinics were located in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary, Indiana.



Officials are investigating whether other licensed professionals were involved in moving the remains to Illinois.

Indiana’s Attorney General says he is also working to bring the remains home.



Indiana State Attorney General Curtis Hill says, “We’re going to continue this matter to determine, as best we can, exactly what happened here. But in the meantime, I can tell you that we are going to bring our babies home, and make sure that they’re treated with the proper dignity and respect deserving of anyone born on Hoosier soil.”

WATCH: More than 2,200 fetal remains found in abortion doctor’s garage.

More than 2,200 fetal remains found In abortion Doctor’s garage BREAKING: Authorities release more information into the discovery of 2,200 Fetal Remains In Former Abortion Doctor’s Garage in Chicago. Details:http://bit.ly/32RJsz6 Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, September 19, 2019





Dr. Klopfer lost his medical license in 2016 after he performed an abortion on a 10-year-old.

She had been raped by a family member but he did not report that to the authorities.

Indiana law now requires aborted fetuses to be treated the same as other human remains.

In 2001, Providers were allowed to treat them as medical waste.