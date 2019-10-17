Attempted robbery inspires community outreach in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After an attempted robbery at a small business in Birmingham, community groups are stepping up to make a difference.

The Birmingham Black Economic Alliance teamed up with the Peacekeepers of Birmingham to help troubled youth. Their hope is that by providing more resources, young men never feel that turning to violence is the only answer.

The two groups went door to door to let families know there is help for those that want it.

“Because we have to bring the resources and the encouragement and an alternative to a life in crime and violence to them,” said Walter Umrani with the Peace Keepers of Birmingham.

Titusville resident Loraine Holley says getting a good job can determine your future.

“When somebody has a steady income, they ain’t got time to be out in the streets,” said Holley.

She says it’s resources her community needs to be motivated.

“If you don’t have any type of push, or you feel like you’re just left out there, people just sometimes give up.”

Organizers gave out sheets with local job openings, as well as options for people that have a record.

“First of all, let them know we care about them. We understand that they have been socially engineered partially to a life of crime and violence. And we have other resources,” said Umrani.

City Councilor Crystal Smitherman gave their efforts to her stamp of approval and hopes to use her position to provide more resources for District 6.

“I really want to focus on having better communication between the city and our residents so there isn’t any miscommunication so that every citizen knows about every opportunity that is out there,” said Smitherman.

For information on an upcoming job fair in Jefferson county, click here.

LATEST POSTS