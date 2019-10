HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — AT&T has added a new cell site to the city of Hoover to improve the area’s 4G LTE coverage.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Hoover Monday morning.

“We’ve added a new cell site to enhance the area’s 4G LTE coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service,” a press release stated. “Our investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.”

