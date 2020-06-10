Asbury United Methodist Church to reopen drive-thru food pantry June 17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On June 17, Asbury United Methodist Church will reopen its drive-thru food pantry in Shelby County.

The drive-thru began in early April, but was put on pause to keep people safe from spread of the coronavirus. While it was closed, Asbury volunteers sent out Walmart gift cards to help people get essential items.

With its reopening date now set, organizers are asking for donations. Asbury food pantry director Irene O’Neill said the projects not only fights food insecurity, but also helps create a sense of community.

“As much as it might help our clients, it helps those who volunteer too,” said O’Neill. “It just gives us a purpose of some way to help. And of course food is something that we all have to have. Some of us need a little less than others, but we’ve missed it.”

They’re asking for non-perishable and other items like hygiene products. The church is located on Cahaba Valley Road, but the drive-thru food pantry is open to anyone in need during this time.

