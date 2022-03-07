BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An online town hall meeting by the Arts, Culture, and Entertainment sub-committee of Mayor Woodfin’s transition team is seeking the public’s input on the state of cultural arts in the city of Birmingham.

The town hall is scheduled to happen Monday, March 7, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The town hall is intended to gather community input to help inform decisions on how to move the city forward while ensuring the arts are available to all Birmingham residents.

Register here if you would like to attend the town hall.