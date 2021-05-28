‘Art after George Floyd’: CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson presents for BBC’s ‘The Cultural Frontline’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –The global art movement that emerged after the death of George Floyd remains a way for people to process the events of the last year.

CBS 42 news anchor Sherri Jackson is presenting for the BBC World Service The Cultural Frontline this week for the program “Black Lives Matter: Art after George Floyd.”

For the program, Sherri interviewed Stacey Abrams, and Jazz Artist Keyon Harrold. Like Sherri, Harrold grew up in Ferguson, Missouri. During the interview, they discussed his song “MB Lament,” which he wrote after the 2014 death of Michael Brown in Ferguson. More recently Harrold performed at the funeral for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old black man killed in April 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

There are several artists and other authors featured in the half hour program. BBC World Services The Cultural Frontline producer Lucy Collingwood said, “I hope that listeners will be able to, with this program, be able to see the enormous cultural and artistic impact that the tragic death of George Floyd had.” “Black Lives Matter: Art After George Floyd” begins airing May 29 locally.

