Arrest warrant reveals missing Taylor Rose Williams was last seen in May, mother arrested

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WIAT, CNN) — This is the latest information in the disappearance of 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams.

Arrest warrant sought for Brianna Williams

A newly released arrest warrant reveals the last time anyone saw missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams alive, besides her mother, was last May.

That was when a neighbor reportedly asked her mom, Brianna Williams, several times about Taylor.

The neighbor told police Williams responded that the girl was in Alabama with her grandparents, but according to investigators, both sets of grandparents say they have not seen Taylor Rose in over a year.

Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with child neglect and giving false information.

The sheriff’s office states they are waiting to positively identify the remains that were found during the search for Taylor.

