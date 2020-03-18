1  of  25
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Hoover City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham How to help fight COVID-19 If you have COVID-19 symptoms Irondale Municipal Court JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Oral Health REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police UAB Physician Test Positive for COVID-19

Arkansas florist creates toilet paper bouquet

News
Posted: / Updated:

TRUMANN, Ark.- When you think of buying something special for your loved one, you might think of chocolate or flowers, but a florist in Trumann is offering a bouquet of toilet paper.

Blossom Events and Florist got the idea after stores started running out of toilet paper.

A dozen rolls will cost you $75, the same price they charge for a dozen roses.

“Same element, same base of it,” says David and Bart Faulkner, the owners of Blossom Events and Florist. “Same concept. It has greenery. It has water, it has a vase, it has ribbon. Lots of mechanics on the inside. It took a lot of labor. You just can’t make tissue paper look pretty. You just can’t.”

They’ve already sold a couple of the toilet paper bouquets.

In case you’re wondering, the owners did not go out and clear the shelves to make this a possibility.

They’re actually couponers, so they already had all of the toilet paper stocked away.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories