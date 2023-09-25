TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman drove two hours on Wednesday to shoot her husband who wanted a divorce, according to the Prescott Police Department.

Christina Pasqualetto, 62, was living in Gilbert, a town in Arizona two-and-a-half hours away from Prescott, where the 80-year-old victim, her husband, lived.

According to a press release, the victim had reportedly changed the locks at his home but said his keys and other items were missing. He suspected his wife also stole checks from his personal account and forged signatures to cash $10,000. Police later found a deposit slip that matched the transaction.

When police interviewed Pasqualetto, she said she didn’t want a divorce, contrary to what the victim wanted, and drove to his house, arriving around midnight.

When she entered the residence, officials said she approached the victim in bed where a verbal argument broke out regarding their talks of divorce.

The victim told Pasqualetto he wasn’t changing his mind about wanting to get a divorce, and that’s when she shot him with a handgun, striking his wrist.

Police said that after being shot, the victim knocked her down, struck Pasqualetto with his hands and elbows, and fled to a neighbor’s home to call 911.

The victim was ground-transported to a nearby hospital and then airlifted for non-life-threatening injuries.

Pasqualetto was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, forgery, and theft.