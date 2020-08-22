Apartment fire erupts in southside Birmingham, fire department on the scene

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of an apartment fire that happened at the 1000 block of 30th Street South.
