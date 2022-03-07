Tonight, we will get a small break from the rain. The sky will stay partly to mostly cloudy. Where the sky is a bit clearer, the temps will get cooler, dropping into the upper 30s, elsewhere holding in the 40s. Highs tomorrow remain cool, only getting into the mid to upper 50s.





It will be a dry start to your Tuesday, but plan accordingly. I would grab the umbrella early, as rain will likely impact some part of your afternoon. Rain begins south of I-20 around noon Tuesday with it lifting north through the afternoon. Between 4pm-10pm the rain will be mainly north of the I-120 corridor. The rain, clouds, and north winds keep those temperatures quite cool tomorrow too.





Wednesday, another front slides through giving us a quick round of morning showers. Most of the rain stays east of I-65 from mid morning through early afternoon. No severe weather is expected at this time.

WILL IT SNOW SATURDAY? This is the million dollar question. We will have a chance yet another round of wet weather on Friday. This is a classic tale of cold air meets wet air. We will have a fast moving cold front bring us rain and storms Friday. As the front passes, a cold airmass quickly drops in. if this cold air reaches the back edge of our rain, there could be some changeover from rain to snow. This event will most be rain as temperatures all day Friday stay in the 70s. The temperatures won’t start their fall until the rain moves out. This is not going to lend itself to accumulation or a major storm. Flurries? Yes. Some possible large snow flakes? Can’t be ruled out. At best, some may see a light dusting.

