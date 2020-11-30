Anniston to shuttle those in need of shelter to hotels as weather turns chilly

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Anniston has announced that as temperatures drop in Alabama, officials will shuttle those in need of shelter to local hotels to keep them warm.

According to a press release, the city partnered with The Right Place, Inc. to transport people to these hotels that were secured through emergency hotel vouchers.

The city announced this alternative due to the potential danger of spreading the coronavirus if normal warming stations were opened during the drop in temperatures.

If you are in need of shelter starting Nov. 30, contact The Right Place at 256-238-6231 or emailing lori.floyd@the-right-place.org.