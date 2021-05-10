Anniston student launches book drive to help police dealing with children

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement in Calhoun County will soon have a new tool to help children on crime scenes.

Griffyn Burrage, a student at Donoho High School in Anniston, has launched the “Read-Along” book drive to help officers assisting children during challenging times. Her goal is to place at least 10 children books in all patrol vehicles throughout Calhoun County. Burrage said this is just the beginning for this project and has high hopes to impact more communities in the future.

“My family (were) foster parents and I know that there are lots of kids who are taken from stressful situations and for me, when I was younger, I needed an outlet to kind of escape from the reality and for me, books always did that,” Burrage said.

The book drive to collect children’s books to go into the officers vehicles will end on May 14. Those who are interested in donating to the book drive can do so at Donoho, Upper, Middle, and Lower School. For more information on how to give back, call Donoho school at 256-237-5477.